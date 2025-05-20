GREENSBORO —The NCHSAA state championship meet took place over Friday and Saturday at the Marcus T. Johnson Track at NC A&T University. 1A and 3A schools competed on Friday while 2A and 4A schools competed on Saturday.

For the 3A girls, Scotland finished in 41st place out of 54 competing teams with four points scored. Dudley won the meet with 81 points scored, 43 ahead of second placed Northside and North Lincoln, who each had 38 points. Dudley also was the victor of the meet on the boys side, scoring 88 points en route to victory and 40 points clear of second placed Statesville who had 48 points.

The Scots had two representatives in the meet for individual events: Aviona Scott in the 300-meter hurdles and Angel Scott in the long jump. Aviona finished in 13th place of the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.99 seconds while Angel placed 15th in the long jump with a score of 15-6.75.

Scotland also had two relay teams compete in the meet: the 4×100 meter relay and the 4×400 meter relay. The 4×100 meter relay team completed their race in 49.65 seconds in order to claim sixth place while the 4×400 meter relay squad stopped the clock in 4:06.22 for an eighth place finish.

The next meet on Scotland’s schedule (via MileSplit North Carolina) is in a month on Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22 at Adidas Track Nationals. The competition will take place back at Marcus T. Johnson Track in Greensboro.