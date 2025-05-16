LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange on Friday morning. Games scheduled for Wednesday were rained out. Outcomes from the competition on Thursday are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

PCI played Canal Wood

McCarter Electric played Stateline Realty

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Becca Hughes Edward Jones def. Gibson Oil 10-7

Leading Hitter for Edward Jones- Jayce, for Gibson Oil- Paxton

Ned’s Pawn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 9-4

Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Levi, for Harley’s- Tyler

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Eric Byrd Insurance def. One Hour Heating and Air 8-3

Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Hunter Clark and Knox Liles, for One Hour- Harlan Chavis

Doug’s Tire vs. Earl’s Electric 1-1

Leading Hitters for Doug’s Tire- Jace, for Earl’s Electric- Kolton Mack

Realty World 12U Baseball

McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Pizza Inn 7-5

Leading Hitters for McDuff’s- Matthew Taylor and Wyatt Butler, for Pizza Inn- Malaki Douglas and Fairley Whitlock

First Bank def. Dunbar Insurance 9-4

Leading Hitters for First Bank- Case Jacobs, for Dunbar- Bentley Locklear and JJ McLaurin

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Be Relentless def. Stateline Realty 7-4

Leading Hitters for Be Relentless- Preslie Carlisle, for State Line Realty- Macie Britt

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 12-1

Leading Hitters Nic’s- Shakia McNair, for Treasure City Pawn- Emilee Dickerson