LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange on Friday morning. Games scheduled for Wednesday were rained out. Outcomes from the competition on Thursday are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
PCI played Canal Wood
McCarter Electric played Stateline Realty
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Becca Hughes Edward Jones def. Gibson Oil 10-7
Leading Hitter for Edward Jones- Jayce, for Gibson Oil- Paxton
Ned’s Pawn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 9-4
Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Levi, for Harley’s- Tyler
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Eric Byrd Insurance def. One Hour Heating and Air 8-3
Leading Hitters for Eric Byrd- Hunter Clark and Knox Liles, for One Hour- Harlan Chavis
Doug’s Tire vs. Earl’s Electric 1-1
Leading Hitters for Doug’s Tire- Jace, for Earl’s Electric- Kolton Mack
Realty World 12U Baseball
McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Pizza Inn 7-5
Leading Hitters for McDuff’s- Matthew Taylor and Wyatt Butler, for Pizza Inn- Malaki Douglas and Fairley Whitlock
First Bank def. Dunbar Insurance 9-4
Leading Hitters for First Bank- Case Jacobs, for Dunbar- Bentley Locklear and JJ McLaurin
Realty World 8U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Be Relentless def. Stateline Realty 7-4
Leading Hitters for Be Relentless- Preslie Carlisle, for State Line Realty- Macie Britt
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 12-1
Leading Hitters Nic’s- Shakia McNair, for Treasure City Pawn- Emilee Dickerson