McPhatter represents Scotland County at Youth Shrine Bowl

Contributed photo Ji’San McPhatter, a student-athlete at Spring Hill Middle School and an AAU football player for the Next Level Steelers, played in the Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 29 on Greenville, South Carolina. As the quarterback for the seventh-grade North Carolina team, McPhatter helped lead his squad to an 8-0 win over South Carolina. McPhatter was selected to the Shrine Bowl roster after attending a combine earlier in 2019. Contributed photo Ji’San McPhatter, a student-athlete at Spring Hill Middle School and an AAU football player for the Next Level Steelers, played in the Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 29 on Greenville, South Carolina. As the quarterback for the seventh-grade North Carolina team, McPhatter helped lead his squad to an 8-0 win over South Carolina. McPhatter was selected to the Shrine Bowl roster after attending a combine earlier in 2019.

Contributed photo

Ji’San McPhatter, a student-athlete at Spring Hill Middle School and an AAU football player for the Next Level Steelers, played in the Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 29 on Greenville, South Carolina. As the quarterback for the seventh-grade North Carolina team, McPhatter helped lead his squad to an 8-0 win over South Carolina. McPhatter was selected to the Shrine Bowl roster after attending a combine earlier in 2019.