Scotland Christian’s Micah Dean recognized nationally

LAURINBURG — Micah Dean’s efforts as a member of Scotland Christian Academy’s boys soccer team recently paid off in a big way.

The junior captain was named the United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps Boys Soccer Player of the Week for the the state of North Carolina last week. United Soccer Coaches is the largest soccer coaches organization in the world. MaxPreps is a website that specializes in coverage of high school athletics across the entire nation.

Dean has helped guide the Saints to a 9-1 record. He has recorded 34 goals and 10 assists through the first 10 matches of the season.

The Saints currently sit at the top of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association. They’ve rattled off seven wins in a row. That streak started after the teams’ only loss to date, a 2-1 defeat at Columbus Christian Academy. The Saints avenged that loss with a 5-4 win over Columbus Christian last week.

The Saints are coached by Jim Albright. They are set to host Temple Christian at 4 p.m. on Friday. All of Scotland’s Christian’s home soccer games are played at the Morgan Complex.

That will be Scotland Christian’s final home game of the season. The Saints will be the away team for a match against local opponent Christ the Cornerstone Academy on Oct. 22. The Carolina Christian Athletic Association tournament begins on Oct. 31.

SCA soccer player earns USC/MaxPreps award

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

