Crimestoppers’ comedy dinner raises $4K

Comedian RaRa Bracey performs his comedy act at the Laugh Out Crime Dinner and Comedy held by the Scotland Crimestoppers and Arts Council of Scotland County.

The Storytelling Arts Center in Laurinburg was full of spectators for the Laugh Out Crime Dinner and Comedy held on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — It was a full house Saturday night at the Storytelling Arts Center as spectators accomplished two tasks at once. They helped the local Crimestoppers unit and had a good laugh at the Laugh Out Crime Dinner and Comedy show.

The event, a brainchild of Asst. Police Chief Chris Young, was co-sponsored by local law enforcement and the Arts Council of Scotland County.

For $35 participants experienced a dinner and a show featuring two comics and a meal served by Southern Slingers Catering. The Laught Our Crime Dinner also held a silent auction and 50/50 raffle for guests.

Comedians RaRa Bracey and Brian Blanton had the crowd roaring with laughter as they peppered them with jokes and anecdotes about life in the south and small towns.

Southern Slingers served a choice of hamburger steak or chicken breast with mashed potatoes and gravy, string beans, and macaroni and cheese with tea, lemonade, or water. The Arts Council also ran a cash bar with wine, beer, and sangria.

“I was ecstatic with the positivity of this event and with the community participation,” Young said. “It was something Scotland County needed right now. Everyone was relaxed, laid back and having a good time.”

Shirley McNair, asst. director of ACSC, agreed with Young.

“It was wonderful,” McNair said. “We laughed and had so much fun. We had a diverse crowd, and they were very engaged with the performance.”

Scotland County Crimestoppers made $4,000 from the event while ACSC made $400 running the cash bar.

“The funds we raised from this went beyond my wildest expectations,” Young said. “I’ve already received a lot of positive feedback about it from the community and even the comedians. It’s definitely something we’ll do again.”

He also wanted to thank the local businesses that supported the event.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of Adam’s Pet Spa, Advance Auto, Auto Zone, Associated Realty, Captain Larry’s, Carolina Jewelry and Pawn, Doug’s Tire, Haney’s Tire, Hickman Performance, Kimbrell’s Furniture, Ned’s Pawn, O’Reilly Auto Parts Sandhills Motorsports, Scotland Conversions, and White’s Jewelry Scotland Motors, Tractor Supply, Treasure City Pawn, and Valor Technical Services,” Young stated.

He explained that the funds will be used to pay tipsters who notify the organization about criminal suspects in the area.

According to their website, Scotland Crimestoppers was organized as a not for profit 501c3 organization. A civilian community board of directors provides direction as to the financial and promotional activities of the program.

The board of directors is vital to the program’s success. They meet on a monthly basis to evaluate arrests and to decide on the size of rewards to be paid, up to $1,000. Rewards are then distributed in a private manner to the callers. Callers are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.

Scotland Crime Stoppers program is funded solely by private donations and fundraising. The reward money paid out by the program is from the fundraising and donations from concerned citizens and businesses.

Tips are received by one of three anonymous ways. Downloading the free mobile app P3tips.com, visiting the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or by calling the Scotland Crime Stoppers hotline 910-266-8146.