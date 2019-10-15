Lady Scots win on senior night, 3-0

Scotland’s Saya Inamura serves the ball during the Lady Scots’ win over Lumberton on Tuesday. Inamura’s serves helped spark several of the Scots’ runs on senior night. Scotland’s Saya Inamura serves the ball during the Lady Scots’ win over Lumberton on Tuesday. Inamura’s serves helped spark several of the Scots’ runs on senior night.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s varsity volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 3-0 win over Lumberton on Tuesday.

The set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.

Lumberton (12-7, 6-7 SAC) grabbed small early leads in all three sets, but the Lady Scots (15-7, 11-3 SAC) always found ways to steal the momentum and overcome Lumberton’s hard-hitting front row.

“It’s nice to be back home,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “. … Our effort on defense was really unmatched tonight. I’m really proud of that.”

The Scots were back on their own floor after four straight road matches, including a tough 3-1 loss at fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference contender Pinecrest last Thursday. The Scots rebounded nicely from that win, and they finished a regular-season sweep of the Pirates, who are now 1-4 in their last five games.

“I would say that’s a big rebound, because it was extremely disappointing (losing at Pinecrest),” Wheeler said. “I told them to not let it define you. Learn from it, and correct it. I think that’s what they did tonight.”

After an error by the Pirates and a kill by Kate Carter wrapped up the Lady Scots’ 25-21 win in the opening set, Lumberton jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second frame. But the momentum quickly changed sides when Scotland senior Saya Inamura stepped up to serve. Scotland notched six straight points to take a 11-10 lead. The run included kills by Asjah Swindell, Carleigh Carter and Angelle Norton, as well as an ace by Inamura.

“Saya never really plays for us, but she stepped up in a big way,” Wheeler said of Inamura, who was honored alongside fellow seniors Abby Quick and Asjah Swindell prior to the game. “I think every time she went back to serve she brought us back in the game.”

That wasn’t enough to put the Pirates away for good. A Hailey Werrell kill and an attack error by the Scots gave the Pirates a 20-16 lead later in the set.

But the Scots fought back again with the help of some more quality serves by Inamura.

With the score tied at 23-all, Kate Carter gave the Scots match point with a kill, and Carleigh Carter ended the set with an ace.

Lumberton closed a 22-16 deficit to 22-20 late in the third set, but the Scots stifled their comeback attempt.

“We’ve got another big road game on Thursday against a big rival, so it was really clutch for us to get a home win tonight on senior night.”

Scotland will conclude the regular season with a matchup at Richmond on Thursday night. Lumberton will host rival Purnell Swett on Thursday.

Scotland’s Saya Inamura serves the ball during the Lady Scots’ win over Lumberton on Tuesday. Inamura’s serves helped spark several of the Scots’ runs on senior night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_5163.jpg Scotland’s Saya Inamura serves the ball during the Lady Scots’ win over Lumberton on Tuesday. Inamura’s serves helped spark several of the Scots’ runs on senior night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange