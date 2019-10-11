Scotland athletes receive SCTC awards

Wall Wall Davis Davis Henderson Henderson Ojeni Ojeni

LAURINBURG — The Swag Crew Teen Club Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helps teenagers focus on education and leadership skills in order to succeed in all areas of life, recently announced the winners of its community awards.

Scotland High athletes Bruce Wall, Nick Henderson, Ufuomah Ojeni and Demarion Davis received awards.

“These four boys have shown leadership within the community of Scotland County,” a statement from the organization read. “They all have became mentors to the players on the team while they are on the field as well as in the community . They have shown the excellence in the classroom with their grades . These boys have been working close with the community as well as our program.

The SCTC Foundation was founded in 2010. The group uses “Swag” as an acronym for four words — Smart, Wisdom, Achiever, Gifted. The organization’s mission is “Encouraging teens to strive in all aspects of life.”

The winners of the awards are chosen based on their leadership skills on the field and in the community.

“I am so proud of these young men,” said Johnathan Galbreath,the organization’s CEO. “Within the community, they have been such a big influence on adolescents that look up to them . The hard work that is given on the field as well as off the field should definitely be recognized.”

Four student-athletes honored