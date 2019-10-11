Ticket sales start for Chamber on the Half Shell

LAURINBURG — Several hundreds pounds of oysters will be making its way to Scotland County for the annual Chamber on the Half Shell this year, sponsored by Laurinburg Machine & Equipment Company.

The 11th annual event hosted by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will be held on Nov. 9 at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center.

The event allows guest to enjoy all-you-can- eat oysters, shrimp, chicken wings, hush puppies and coleslaw. With last years 450 guest shucking their way through 52 bushels of oysters meaning each guest consumed 1.3 pounds of seafood each.

Bundles of oysters are hand-delivered to each table who place handful after handful of freshly steamed oysters at each table ready to be shucked.

This year as guests enjoy their food Mark McKinney and Company will be performing.

Tickets are $40 and include water and soft drinks but there will also be a cash bar available with beer and wine.

To purchase tickets or for more details, contact the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-276-7420.

