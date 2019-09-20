Scots recap: Tennis team defeats Hoke, boys soccer ties with West Bladen

RAEFORD — Scotland’s girls tennis team defeated Hoke 7-2 in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match on Thursday.

The Lady Scots swept all six singles matches and won one of the two doubles matches.

SINGLES: Claire Carter (S) def. Autumn Moore (H) 8-0; Samantha Bowen (S) def. Nakia Stone (H) 8-2; Emma Lewis (S) def. Molly Bartch 9-8 (10-5); Sara Madison Leggett (S) def. Shelby Reynolds (H) 8-3; D’Averia Johnson def. Karissa Locklear 9-8 (10-5); Katie Smith (S) def. Mary Bartch (H) 8-3.

DOUBLES: Carter/Bowen (S) def. Moore/Stone (H) 8-1; Reynolds/Mary Bartch (H) def. Leggett/Smith (S) 8-6.

Scotland will host Pinecrest on Monday. The Lady Scots will then visit Pinecrest on Thursday. They will host Lumberton on Oct. 1 before visiting Richmond two days later. The conference tournament is slated to begin on Oct. 7.

Boys soccer team ties with West Bladen

Scotland’s match at West Bladen on Thursday ended in a 2-2 tie.

It was Scotland’s third game in a span of four days. The Scots will visit Lumberton for a conference matchup on Monday.