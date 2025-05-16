PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry (ASOD) have formalized an agreement to create a pathway for aspiring dentists through an Early Assurance Admission initiative. The initiative will offer high-achieving students admission to one of the nation’s top-ranked dental programs.

The Early Assurance Program (EAP) reflects ASOD’s commitment to admit talented students from varied backgrounds who will become the next generation of oral healthcare providers while expanding access to dental education.

EAP offers early assurance of admission into the Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) program after students complete their undergraduate studies at UNCP. Leaders from both institutions gathered Thursday for an informal signing ceremony at UNC Chapel Hill.

“This partnership is a transformative opportunity for our students and a powerful example of UNC Pembroke’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare education,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“By establishing a clear and supportive pathway into the field of dentistry, we are opening doors for talented students, particularly those from rural communities, to pursue careers in a highly competitive profession,” Cummings said.

“This collaboration is a shining example of how our state’s public universities can work together to meet the needs of our regions and lift communities through innovation and opportunity. I appreciate the work of Chancellor Roberts and Deans Gay and Guthmiller to make this opportunity possible.”

UNC Chancellor Lee H. Roberts praised the partnership.

“It’s an honor to work together in service of North Carolina, preparing the next generation of dentists to deliver care in every corner of our state,” Roberts said.

As of April 2025, 91 counties in North Carolina, including Robeson County, are recognized as Dental Care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). Janet Guthmiller, DDS, PhD, dean of ASOD, said partnerships like the one between UNCP and the dental school aim to change those statistics.

“I am delighted to partner with our sister institution to encourage UNC Pembroke students to consider careers in oral healthcare,” said Janet Guthmiller, DDS, PhD, dean of ASOD. “Our mission is to provide care to the people of North Carolina, and fostering these important state relationships helps make that goal a reality.”

Dr. Elisabeth Potts, coordinator of UNCP’s Health Careers Access Program (HCAP), said for many students, this initiative helps remove obstacles to professional school admission and connects them early on with the mentorship and resources they need to succeed.

“By preparing more students from these areas to enter the dental profession, we are actively addressing critical workforce shortages and improving access to care in places that need it most,” Potts said. “This early assurance program, therefore, is a meaningful step toward strengthening the future of healthcare in our state and reflects our university’s commitment to service and long-term community well-being.”

To qualify, students must have completed 30 college credit hours at UNC Pembroke, 15 of which must be prerequisite courses. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 at the time of the application and maintain a 3.2 GPA throughout the program. Successful candidates must show substantial extracurricular and community involvement, demonstrate impactful leadership and complete a required interview.

This marks the second pathway program with UNC Chapel Hill. In 2022, UNCP and UNC-Chapel Hill established an Early Assurance Program partnership with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, the nation’s top pharmacy program.

UNC Pembroke is committed to expanding educational and professional opportunities for its students through a growing network of pathway partnerships with some of the state’s leading medical and professional schools. These include collaborative programs with the ECU Brody School of Medicine, NC State’s Colleges of Veterinary Medicine and Engineering and Methodist University’s Physician Assistant Program.

Designed to identify and support high-achieving students, these initiatives provide structured pathways to competitive graduate and professional programs. Through early assurance and pre-professional tracks, UNC Pembroke empowers students, particularly those from rural and underrepresented backgrounds, to pursue careers in high-demand fields and return to serve their communities across North Carolina.

“Our early assurance admission agreements exemplify how UNC Pembroke creates pathways for its graduates to enhance the quality of life not only for themselves and their families, but also for the communities they serve,” said Dr. Richard Gay, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Through our pathways, we hope these students will return to rural areas of North Carolina to help address those communities’ most critical needs.”