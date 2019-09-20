Jones Street togetherness is remarkable

Democrats and Republicans, together as one.

Really? Is that actually happening before our very eyes?

Word out of Raleigh is senators departed on Tuesday and the House representatives fled the next day. What they left behind for three judges was a completion of their order, to redraw the congressional district maps ruled to have been unconstitutional.

The maps have always been in the hands of the political party in power. From Reconstruction until 2010, the palms of Democrats did the deed. And they gerrymandered them, plain and simple, and stayed in control.

Republicans surged in 2010, riding the midterm opposition of President Obama and Democratic Gov. Beverly Purdue. When Pat McCrory took Purdue’s seat after the 2012 election, the Grand Old Party — maps already tweaked and in tow — ran roughshod as it darn well pleased.

Until it didn’t. The party hung McCrory out to dry on the infamous HB2 bathroom bill, the one authored by then-state Sen. Dan Bishop who is now Congressman Dan Bishop.

The legislative maps, to no surprise, did nothing to hurt Republicans. They’ve enjoyed a 10-3 edge in the Beltway. But they lost their edge at home in the 2016 gubernatorial race, then lost full veto power in the 2018 midterms.

The Nash County lawyer, Roy Cooper, took advantage of McCrory’s misfortune with his party. Then he started filing lawsuits, as did a lot of other liberal causes.

The maps were just one of those.

More than half of the Senate’s Democrats voted with nearly all of the Republicans on the new Senate map. The House map didn’t have as much unity.

Proposals by both chambers met approval of their counterparts. The actual process was as transparent as ever, with judges ordering what normally happens behind closed doors to be broadcast over the internet live as it happened.

One Democrat, Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte, said it was the fairest process he’s seen in his lifetime. He then voted against the maps, holding firm to his position politicians shouldn’t draw them.

But he did credit the Republicans, saying they showed themselves to be acting in good faith in this process.

Sen. Dan Blue of Raleigh, perhaps the state’s top Democrat, also gave approval. The former House speaker was part of the process and called it “remarkable” given the current political climate.

We agree with him.

And we’re pleased to see that at last, with issue after issue being decided only by party affiliation, there has come forth a significant decision that has drawn favor of both major political parties.

It’s not a done deal. The judges have to review it, and they say unbiased outside help will assist them.

Certainly it’s a start. Democrats and Republicans, together as one.

Not unanimous, but far better than what we’ve seen the last decade.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” (Henry Ford)