Tennis team defeats Lumberton

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s girls tennis team grew its winning streak to three matches with a 6-3 rivalry win against Richmond on Thursday.

The Lady Scots got singles victories from five players — Claire Carter, Samantha Bowen, Emma Lewis, D’Averia Johnson and Katie Smith. Elizabeth Henry logged Richmond’s only singles victory by defeating Morgan Stewart 8-4.

Carter and Bowen teamed up for Scotland’s lone doubles victory.

Here are the full results from Thursday’s match:

SINGLES: Claire Carter (S) def. Kearston Bruce (R), 8-2; Samantha Bowen (S) def. Polly Bennett (R), 8-2; Emma Lewis (S) def. Kaylee Parker (R), 8-3; D’Averia Johnson (S) def. Paris Almon (R), 8-6; Elizabeth Henry (R) def. Morgan Stewart, 8-4; Katie Smith (S) def. Ellie Buck (R), 8-2.

DOUBLES: Carter/Bowen (S) def. Bruce/Bennett (R), 8-0; Parker/Buck (R) def. Smith/Lewis (S), 9-8 (10-4); Almon/Henry (R) def. Sara Madison Leggett/Stewart (S), 8-3.