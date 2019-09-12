Lady Scots stun undefeated Pinecrest

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s volleyball team outlasted Pinecrest in a tightly-contested fourth set to defeat the previously unbeaten Lady Patriots 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 7-25, 30-28) on Thursday night.

Scotland snapped Pinecrest’s eight-game winning streak. Pinecrest is now 8-1 overall and 3-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Scotland won its third straight match and claimed its third consecutive conference victory.

The Lady Scots had match point four different times near the end of the final set. Scotland held on to defeat Pinecrest for the first time since September 2017.

The Lady Scots (5-5, 3-1 SAC) will visit Lumberton on Tuesday night.