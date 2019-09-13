Scotland County has been resilient during weather challenges

Scotland County and the communities that dot its landscape aren’t usually in the cross-hairs of a hurricane. But over the past three years, give or take a couple of weeks, the county that lies more than 100 miles from the coast, has experienced four hurricanes — or at least the remnants of a hurricane.

Michael came ashore in South Carolina and brought tropical storm conditions to Scotland County on Sept. 28, 2016; Florence made landfall near Wilmington on Sept. 14, 2018, and trudged inland until it hovered over Scotland County, leaving behind plenty of damage; Tropical Storm Michael followed in October 2018 with even more rain in Scotland County; and Hurricane Dorian scraped the North Carolina coast with enough force that she gave us plenty of wind and rain.

It’s been an interesting past few years, but Scotland County has shown its resilience — not only helping each other through these challenges, but also reaching out through churches, civic clubs and others to help those who have been hit even harder by severe weather.

Now, I sincerely hope we’ve had more than our fair share of these challenges and Mother Nature will take mercy on us.

Cynthia Ransom

Maxton