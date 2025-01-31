LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights University Equestrian Program announced on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon that they have a commitment from Ella Murphy for the fall of 2025. Murphy is set to come to Laurinburg from New Braunfels, Texas.

The Knights as a program hosted the Western Show at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center last weekend. The Knights had a very successful two days as they earned High Point Team honors on both Saturday and Sunday with Chase Summerville also claiming High Point Rider accolades for the weekend. The full highlights from the competition can be found here: St. Andrews Equestrian Team Shines at Western Show | Laurinburg Exchange.

Congratulations to Murphy and all involved in her commitment to St. Andrews!