LAURINBURG — Big changes are coming to Scotia Village in Laurinburg – and they’re set to make dining an even more enjoyable experience for residents.

This close-knit continuing care retirement — or “life plan” — community, known for its family feel and commitment to resident comfort, is embarking on a major renovation to transform and modernize its dining venues.

The project will turn the current fast-casual and cafeteria-style spaces into a traditional, sit-down restaurant with plated meals, cooked-to-order food and a rotating menu. The existing formal dining room will be reimagined as a bistro-style venue, offering a variety of station-style options all in one space.

In addition, the bar will be renovated into a cozy Scottish pub – a nod to the community’s heritage – where residents can enjoy drinks and small plates. Plans also include expanding the covered outdoor patio and adding a large outdoor kitchen, creating even more opportunities to gather and enjoy meals together.

“This project is about creating functional spaces that go beyond eating a meal; it’s about synergy and enjoying one another,” said Allen Johnson, executive director.

“Our goal is to offer diverse dining options that not only attract new residents but also support health and wellness with a healthier, varied menu. Dining has always been the social hub of our community, and these renovations will only enhance that experience.” said Ken Jones, director of dining.

The new bistro will feature additions such as action stations, a pizza oven, a larger grab-and-go area and a daily “meal of the day.” Jones said variety is key to keeping residents engaged and excited about dining.

“We want to keep residents satisfied by changing things up – offering themed weeks like Italian or German cuisine – so there’s always something new to look forward to,” Jones said.

The renovation is designed to keep pace with industry standards while prioritizing the comfort and lifestyle of residents. All residents will be able to enjoy these updated dining options, which are meant to offer more variety and a true restaurant-style experience without leaving home.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of August and will take approximately nine months to complete.

The renovation will also expand and modernize the Administration and Sales and Marketing offices, along with other common spaces, further enhancing the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere of Scotia Village.

With these upgrades, Scotia Village seeks to invest in the community, ensuring residents not only live their best lives but enjoy every moment – from a morning coffee on the patio to an evening meal with friends in the pub.

Jessica Ford is a content specialist for Kentura.