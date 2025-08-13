LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sports Association has announced the postponement of the Scotland County Hall of Fame. Originally scheduled for Aug. 16, the ceremony honored the legends of Scotland County’s history.

The inductees included Parker Byrd, Al Blades, Billy Norris, Raymond Moody, Richard Bailey, Karen Gibson and Zamir White.

A statement from President Stevin Huttenstine regarding the postponement.

“I have poured my heart and soul into this Hall of Fame Ceremony and I’m looking forward to showcasing the well deserved inductees. We are all a family in this community as we all love this county, but right now my attention and top priority is my mother and my family. I sincerely appreciate every message call and prayers that we have received as we know the undeniable is coming. Thank you and as always #GoScots.”

For updates and further information, follow Scotland County Sports Association on Facebook.