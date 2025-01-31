RALEIGH — This week, NC Speaker of the House Destin Hall released House Standing Committee assignments for the 2025-26 biennium.

Committee work will begin soon, and the General Assembly has work ahead of it for the Long Session this year.

Rep. Garland Pierce will serve on the following House Standing Committees: Appropriations; Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety; Commerce and Economic Development; Energy and Public Utilities; Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs; Health; Homeland Security and Military and Veterans Affairs; and Insurance.

“I am ready to get to work as we begin the 2025 Legislative Session,” Pierce said. “I know that these committee assignments will allow me to be a strong advocate for the needs that our communities have.

“Among the many priorities we balance in the General Assembly, I will work to continue my 20-year record of advocating for increased economic development, better and more affordable health care, and strong support for our military families.”