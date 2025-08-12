LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots football program received some groundbreaking news as freshman standout Michael McLean, a member of the varsity Scots football team, has just received his first offer from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

McLean shared his excitement on the social media platform X after receiving the offer.

“Man, I can’t even put this into words right now. Getting this offer from UNC? Honestly, I’m just thankful and a little stunned. I’m ready to hit the field, work harder than ever, and make some noise. Let’s gooooo!

Scotland High head coach Richard Bailey also took to X to express his excitement for McLean.

“This kid is an absolute stud!! Huge future ahead. In 35 years of coaching, in the top 5 of all freshmen I’ve ever been around. Elite skill athletes. UNC offer. Will be a major power 5 recruit.”

This is only the beginning for McLean’s journey, with his first offer from a Division 1 school. The sky is the limit for his potential.