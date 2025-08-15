Scotland County Rescue Squad earns triple certification, expands capabilities

Scotland County Rescue Squad Commander David Laviner announced at the newly erected fire station on Aberdeen Road that the squad had recently received heavy rescue, swift water rescue and agricultural rescue certifications.

LAURINBURG — When the community calls, the Scotland County Rescue Squad is ready to answer, said Commander David Laviner on Thursday at the newly erected Station 1 on Aberdeen Road.

“Our commitment is simple, when our community needs us, we will be there — ready, trained and equipped to do whatever it takes,” Laviner said.

Laviner announced this week that the department, which is made up of 24 volunteers, has obtained certification in heavy rescue, swift water rescue and agricultural rescue through the North Carolina Association of Rescue and EMS. The certifications make the rescue squad the only organization in the county trained and equipped to handle emergencies in these fields.

In preparation for the certifications, squad members completed general technical rescuer and technical rescue vehicle training courses through Richmond Community College, agricultural rescuer training courses also at Richmond Community College, and swift water rescuer training at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“These three disciplines represent some of the most challenging and dangerous situations to first responders,” Laviner said.

Laviner said obtaining the certifications did not come easily.

“Achieving these certifications require numerous hours of advanced training, the actual addition of specialized equipment and unwavering commitment to excellence,” he said. “More importantly, it demonstrates our dedication to safety and well-being of every citizen in Scotland County and the surrounding regions.”

He said the accomplishment did not happen in isolation.

“It was made possible by a network and a support group that has stood with us through every step of the way for many years,” he said.

The Scotland County Rescue Squad is a volunteer department supported by both the Scotland County and city of Laurinburg governments.

Laviner thanked community leaders for their role in the achievement.

“Your advocacy, encouragement and investment in public safety have been instrumental in helping us receive this goal,” Laviner said. “You understood the importance of having these advanced capabilities close to home and you worked to help us get there. You provided the funding to match the grants that we received from the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal …”

Laviner also thanked Fire Chief Jordan McQueen and his staff at the Laurinburg Fire Department.

“Your partnership, training, support and willingness to collaborate have strengthened our ability to respond effectively in the time of crisis,” Laviner said.

Laviner said the department has not only been colleagues but true allies in the squad’s mission to protect lives.

“This would not have been possible without their support,” Laviner said.

“As we move forward, the new capabilities will allow us to respond faster, act more efficiently and serve our community at an even higher standard,” Laviner said.

Laurinburg City Council member Mary Evans said the certifications come in a timely manner, as floods and fires continue to plague the state.

“We just thank God that it has not hit Scotland County and hope that it won’t but know that we’re ready if it does,” Evans said.

Scotland County Manager April Snead said that when the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center is activated during emergency declarations, it is a sight to see the Scotland County Rescue Squad and other public safety organizations throughout the county unite to respond to the crisis at hand.

“These guys know what they’re doing and they go to task … This is more of an appreciation for everybody involved in that and absolutely the Rescue Squad that supplements what everybody does all day, that are paid to do that … you volunteer to do that Scotland County thanks you,” Snead said.

Laviner said that while the department is excited to reach this milestone, they are not done yet.

“We still have goals that we intend to reach to even better support our communities and its members,” he said. “Stay tuned for how we continue to grow.”