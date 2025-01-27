LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Equestrian Team competed at the Western Show held at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center this past weekend. The Knights earned High Point Team honors on both Saturday and Sunday with Chase Summerville also claiming High Point Rider accolades for the weekend.

Saturday Results

Summerville led the charge by securing first place in both Reining and Open Horsemanship. Teammates Lily Roman and Olivia Boyette also claimed first place finishes in Open Horsemanship and Level 2 Horsemanship, respectively.

Other notable results include:

· Open Horsemanship: Jerica Bozio obtained second while Martine Hole finished in third

· Ranch Riding: Luke Rogers obtained a fifth-place finish

· Level 1 Horsemanship: Savannah Hutto got second

· Rookie B Horsemanship: Grace Gerberry finished in fourth and Starr Benton got fifth

· Rookie A Horsemanship: Gracie Mourglea finished in third place

· Beginner Horsemanship: Julia King got second

Sunday Results

Summerville once again took first place in Reining and Open Horsemanship. Boyette and Kaylee O’Neal both earned first-place finishes in Level 2 Horsemanship while Gerberry and Caralyn DeLeon claimed top honors in Rookie B and Rookie A Horsemanship, respectively.

Additional highlights include:

· Open Horsemanship: Hole finished in second with Jerica Bozio also obtaining second

· Ranch Riding: Rogers finished in fourth place

· Level 1 Horsemanship: Gabrielle Wall got second place with Stormie Swinburne getting third

· Beginner Horsemanship: Julia King finished in second

Head Coach Carla Wennberg was very pleased with her team’s performance. Wennberg was proud of the effort put in by the team and sees a lot of improvement.

“This weekend was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our riders, I’m incredibly proud of how they represented St. Andrews, both in the arena and as a team,” Wennberg said. “Chase Summerville’s leadership and consistency were remarkable, and every rider contributed to our success. It’s exciting to see their growth and passion for the sport.”