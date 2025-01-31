LAURINBURG — Come 7 a.m. Monday, the Laurinburg Family Practice and Urgent Care will open in a newly renovated state-of-the-art facility, officials announced this week.

This new practice, a consolidation of the Wolonick Family Practice and Harris Family Practice, aims to provide the community with enhanced medical services, including urgent care, x-ray, and lab services.

The merger of these two respected practices signifies a strategic alignment to expand quality healthcare offerings in Laurinburg and neighboring areas. Dr. Glenn Harris, a key figure in this transition, has been instrumental in advocating for patients and ensuring comprehensive medical care.

“The upgraded facility stands as a testament to Scotland Health’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services to its patients,” said Dr. Shelly Lowery, Chief Medical Officer. “With the recent expansion, Scotland Health is well-positioned to accommodate a growing number of patients while maintaining its high standards of care. Currently employing seven providers, the facility has the capacity to welcome at least three more, further enhancing accessibility and options for patients seeking quality healthcare services.

“The new facility not only represents a physical expansion but also underscores Scotland Health’s strategic vision to improve healthcare access and options for community members. As the organization continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to prioritize the well-being of its patients and the community at large.”

To commemorate this milestone, an Open House was scheduled for Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., offering the community an opportunity to tour the facility, interact with the healthcare team, and enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

The new Laurinburg Family Practice and Urgent Care is located at 101 Plaza Road in Laurinburg. For information about Laurinburg Family Practice and Urgent Care or to schedule an appointment, call 910-276-6767.

Also this week, after a soft launch, Scotland Health announced the expansion of our mobile mammography services. With state-of-the-art 3D technology on board, the health care provider is now able to provide more convenient and comprehensive screenings to communities in need. For more information, contact the Mammography Coordinator, Deborah Gardner, at 910-291-7410.