Girls tennis team falls to Hoke, 6-3

LAURINBURG — Hoke defeated Scotland’s girls tennis team 6-3 on Tuesday.

Scotland picked up two wins in singles action. Claire Carter defeated Autumn Moore 8-0 on Court 1, and Katie Smith beat Mary Bartch 8-6 on Court 6. Scotland also picked up a win in doubles. Carter and Samantha Bowen defeated Moore and Nakia Stone 8-2.

In other action:

SINGLES — Nakia Stone (H) def. Samantha Bowen (S) (9-8, 10-7) on Court 2; Molly Bartch (H) def. Sara Madison Leggett (8-4) on Court 3; Shelby Reynolds (H) def. Emma Lewis (S) (8-6) on Court 4; Karissa Locklear (H) def. D’Averia Johnson (S) (8-2) on Court 5.

DOUBLES — Molly Bartch/Reynolds (H) def. Leggett/Lewis (S) 8-2; Locklear/Mary Bartch def. Johnson/Audrey Lane 8-4.