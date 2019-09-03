Lady Scots defeat Purnell Swett for first conference win

Scotland’s Carleigh Carter (13) attempts to hit the ball over two Purnell Swett blockers during the Lady Scots’ win over the Rams on Tuesday. Scotland’s Carleigh Carter (13) attempts to hit the ball over two Purnell Swett blockers during the Lady Scots’ win over the Rams on Tuesday.

PEMBROKE —Scotland High’s volleyball team held off a pair of late comeback attempts by Purnell Swett on the way to a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-22, 25-20) over the Lady Rams on Tuesday night.

It was Scotland’s first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season. The Lady Scots (2-4, 1-1 SAC) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“It’s something we needed,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said of the win. “We’re excited for two more (games) this week.”

Purnell Swett didn’t take its first lead of the night until early in the third set, when the Rams took a 10-9 lead. Scotland quickly tied the score again with a kill by Carleigh Carter.

The Rams took their last lead of the night, 14-13, on a block later in the set. The Scots responded with a 9-0 run that was capped off with an ace by Olivia Hyatt. That surge gave Scotland a 22-14 lead.

After an ace by Kate Carter gave Scotland a 24-16 lead near the end of the match, Purnell Swett tallied four unanswered points to close their deficit to four. Scotland then finished the game with a kill by Angelle Norton.

Purnell Swett previously had another comeback attempt come up short in the second set. The Rams scored seven of the game’s next nine points after Scotland’s Kinsley Sheppard gave the Scots a 19-13 lead with an ace. After having their lead cut to one point, the Scots rallied and won the match 25-22 on another Carleigh Carter kill.

With the help of a pair of aces by Raven Taylor, Scotland rattled off six unanswered points to take a 21-13 lead late in the first set. The Lady Scots never looked back on the way to a 25-15 win in a set that begin with numerous errors by both teams.

Wheeler addressed that slow start with her team after the first set.

“With one game won, we were still very high-error,” Wheeler said. “. … I reiterated that against a better team, we would lose that game very easily. I reinforced the fact that we needed to limit those errors, play hard and be tough at the service line. And they responded.”

The Lady Scots will host Southern Lee on Wednesday night. The jayvee game will begin at 5 p.m., and it will be followed by the varsity game.

“I definitely think this is going to be a big week for us,” Wheeler said. “We got a good win under our belt to get a little confidence back in us.”

