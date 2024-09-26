COLUMBIA, S.C. —The St. Andrews men’s soccer team fell on the road at conference rival CIU on Wednesday night by a score of 3-2. The Knights fall to 2-4-1 (0-3-1 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Rams improve to 5-3-2 (4-1-1 vs conference opponents) with the victory.

All goals in this game came during the second half with the Knights never holding a lead. Tomas Canale recorded both of the St. Andrews goals while Pedro Salomâo de Almeida nabbed an assist during the loss. The Rams meanwhile had three different players find the back of the net: Fernando Ferro, Florian Baumgaertner and Juan Jimenez.

CIU had 11 shots on goal as a team compared to eight for the Knights. St. Andrews goaltender Cristobal Romero made six saves on nine shots against while Vasilios Diakomihalis stopped five of seven shots against for the Rams.

The Knights will return home on Saturday afternoon for another conference matchup against Truet McConnell. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Women’s soccer loses at CIU

The women’s team also fell on the road to conference enemy CIU on Wednesday night. Their 4-1 loss dropped their season record to 0-8 (0-5 vs AAC teams) while the Rams improve to 5-3 (5-2 vs other conference teams) with the win.

The lone tally of the game for the Knights came on an unassisted goal from Diane Maillis in the second half. CIU got their goals from Callie Rowe (twice), Lily Vengelis and Chloe Battaglia.

Maillis’ goal was the only shot on goal St. Andrews registered during the contest. Brooke Monfils and Hailey Resetar did not have to make any saves during the game in goal for the Rams. Knights goaltender Jaydin Sanchez was far busier, facing 12 shots on goal and making eight saves.

St. Andrews will come back to Laurinburg for a Saturday afternoon game against conference rival Truet McConnell. The game will begin at noon.