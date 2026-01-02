MAXTON — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a New Year’s Day shooting in Maxton that left a 14-year-old injured and sent the juvenile to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to the Maxton Police Department, officers responded around 12:10 a.m. Jan. 1 to reports of gunfire involving multiple individuals in the parking lot of the Freight building following a party. Investigators say several firearms were discharged during the incident, and eight vehicles were struck by gunfire.

During the shooting, a 14-year-old juvenile was hit twice in the leg and was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg. Police said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Maxton police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information, photos, or video related to the shooting to contact the Maxton Police Department or local law enforcement.

In a statement, the department also encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their children about making safe choices and avoiding large, unsupervised gatherings.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.