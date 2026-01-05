Senior guard Zaymon Gibson (1) takes it coast-to-coast in transition for the Scots against Cheraw Braves on Jan. 3, 2026.

LAURINBURG — Zaymon Gibson scored a season-high 30 points as the Fighting Scots boys basketball team rolled past the Cheraw Braves in a lopsided 59-79 victory on Saturday.

The Fighting Scots are 2-0 in the year of 2026 and have placed themselves above .500 with an 8-6 record after back-to-back blowout victories by a combined 62-point margin.

“The guys are buying in,” head coach Jarvis Cobb said. “These are the things you go through when you have a new coach, the highs and the lows, but we know what it takes to be good; we just have to trust our process, and these two games have been a reflection of what it can look like.”

Gibson, to start the new year, has been on a tear, averaging 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals on 65% shooting. His emergence as the Scots’ No. 1 scoring option has been beneficial to this early surge.

“I honestly don’t know why I’m playing so well. I took a break from basketball over the break, and now I’m getting a new feel of the game, which is making me more comfortable,” Gibson said.

Scotland took the lead early and never relinquished it; just as they have all season, their defense turned into offense, having 28 steals and shooting 44% from the field.

“Our theme is playing defense and capitalizing on the offensive end,” Gibson said. “This team can be great; we started the season hot, and we went on a downward turn, but we dialed in during practice and now you see the results.”

Scotland will have another homestand on Monday in a rematch against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes at 7:30 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.