LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County is seeking a vocalist for its next theatrical production, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.”

Auditions for the role of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday will be held at the Storytelling Arts Center, at 131 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. as well.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a song of their choice. Music may be brought, and an accompanist will be available.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” tells the story of one of Billie Holiday’s final nightclub performances, blending live music with personal reflections from the iconic singer’s life and career.

Performances are scheduled for March 6 and 7.