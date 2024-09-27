LAURINBURG —Scotland football defeated Southern Lee 38-17 on Thursday night at Scotland High School in a rescheduled homecoming game due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday. The Scots improve to 3-3 (2-0 in conference games) with the win while the Cavaliers fall to 2-3 (0-2 vs conference opponents) with the loss. With consistent rain throughout the night, a run heavy offense from the Scots took effect, which Head Coach Richard Bailey was happy to see be successful.

“We found a way to start running the ball more consistently, T-White had a great game and the o-line really picked it up,” Bailey said. “I’m proud of the resiliency and unselfishness Quatavius and Dajuan showed blocking, it’s hard to throw the ball in this rain.”

Scotland started the night off on the right foot, immediately driving the length of the field on the opening drive in just over two minutes with a good mix of runs and passes. Quatavius Everette, Dajuan Gibson and Corheim Hasty all contributed positive plays before Ji’San McPhatter scored on a 4th & 1 from 11-yards out (extra point was blocked). Southern Lee did answer right back, converting two fourth downs and a third down on their first possession before Robert Sims scored on a quarterback keeper from six yards out to give them a 7-6 lead. Despite the Scots failing to convert a 4th down in Cavaliers territory on their next drive, the defense forced a fumble on their first play back on the field, which was recovered by Camaren Braddy.

Scotland’s ensuing possession lasted into the second quarter, which found the endzone thanks to a big connection between McPhatter and Everette and another rushing touchdown from McPhatter, this one from six yards out to put them back in front 14-7 (two-point conversion was successful). After the defense forced a three and out, the Scots added to their lead with a punt return by Gibson down to Southern Lee’s 37-yard line setting them up well before another connection between McPhatter and Everette gave Cameron Cole a relatively easy field goal attempt, which he made good on to increase the advantage up to 10. The rest of the half was a defensive struggle with neither side hitting any big plays or doing anything notable with the ball, though a botched snap on an attempted punt did give the Cavaliers a safety to cut into the lead and make it 17-9 going into halftime.

Bailey was happy with the defensive adjustments the team made, especially at the break. The 17 points allowed tonight was the lowest amount Scotland has given up all season to this point.

“Defensively we figured it out, Coach Loosemore and those guys made a little bit of a plan at halftime,” Bailey said. “After we adjusted they did a good job.”

That being said, Southern Lee would come out of the break with a purpose, returning the kickoff out to the 43-yard line to give them good field position. They capitalized on the opportunity with Johnnie Jones and Mike Blanks both having big runs before Kamauri Davis punched it in. They would also convert the two-point attempt on a drive they had to convert a 4th & 6 on to even the score at 17. Tyjurian White then answered for the Scots on their first drive of the second half, returning the kickoff out to the 46-yard line and then taking a carry down to the Cavaliers 15-yard line. They then continued riding the hot hand until he scored to give them the lead back. The defense made another play on their next series, forcing another fumble, which was recovered by Nishuan Jones at Scotland’s 36-yard line.

That would be the real turning point as Scotland’s next series went into the fourth quarter as they scored another touchdown to extend their lead. Gibson took an end around into Southern Lee territory on the first play before they let Hasty do most of the rest (McPhatter would score on a 4th &1 qb sneak). Everette got an interception on the next defensive series and McPhatter got one more rushing touchdown (and successful two-point connection with Gibson) for good measure to make the final score more lopsided than the game initially appeared to be.

The Scots will get back on the road with a conference matchup at Union Pines next Friday. The Vikings will enter the game at 4-1 (1-0 in conference games), most recently defeating Lee County 7-6 on Sept. 20. Bailey is well aware of the importance this game holds in determining how the rest of his team’s season will shake out.

“They beat Lee County so if my math is right if we win the worst we can do is a three-way tie,” Bailey said. “It’s a big one, going over there is going to be tough they’ve really improved this year.”