MAXTON — Organizers of the Sky High Expo have announced the official dates for Sky High Expo 2026, which will return to Maxton on Oct. 16–18, 2026, bringing a full weekend of aviation, automotive showcases, education, and entertainment to the region.

The multi-day destination event will feature a weekend fly-in, a dedicated STEM Day on Friday, a strong automotive component, and a signature single-day airshow and fireworks display on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Laurinburg Maxton Airport.

Centered on aviation, Sky High Expo uniquely blends the worlds of flight and automotive performance, welcoming fly-in aircraft from across the region while offering a wide range of ground and aerial programming for pilots, enthusiasts, families, and the broader community.

The weekend will begin Friday, Oct. 16, with STEM Day, an education-focused initiative designed to inspire students through hands-on learning, aviation exposure, and interactive experiences highlighting careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In addition to aviation programming, Sky High Expo will showcase a robust automotive experience throughout the weekend, including a curated car show, driving experiences, and additional automotive-focused activities. While aviation remains the centerpiece, the automotive element expands the event’s reach by celebrating innovation, engineering, and performance across both industries.

Saturday’s airshow will serve as the highlight of the weekend, featuring aerial performances, precision flying, and aviation demonstrations, followed by an evening fireworks display. Fly-in activities, exhibits, and community engagement opportunities will continue throughout the weekend.

Event organizers say Sky High Expo continues to grow as a premier regional attraction, bringing together aviation, automotive culture, education, and community for one immersive weekend.

Additional event details, programming announcements, and participation opportunities are expected to be released in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit the official Sky High Expo website and follow Sky High Expo on social media.