JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. —The Scotland women’s golf team competed in a nine-hole outing on Wednesday afternoon at the red course at Foxfire. It was an open competition.

Senior Claire Smith had the best score out of Scotland competitors, shooting a 47 over the nine holes. Karli Jacques wasn’t far behind with a score of 51.

Senior Madison Dixon shot a 55 during the afternoon. Addison and Delaney Pittman were the other Scots representatives, both shooting a 63.

The team will next compete on Monday afternoon when they head to Raeford to compete at Bayonet. It will be another open competition and will start at 2 p.m.

Boys soccer shutout at home

The Scots fell to conference rival Lee County 7-0 on Wednesday night at Scotland High School. Scotland falls to 2-5-2 (0-5 in conference games) with the loss while the Yellow Jackets improve to 6-7 (3-2 vs conference opponents) with the victory.

Lee County got four goals in the first half and another three in the second half to run away with the game. No other statistics were provided from the game on MaxPreps for either team. The two teams will meet again on Lee County’s home field on Oct. 21.

The Scots will get the weekend off before traveling to face archrival Richmond on Monday night. This game will be the first of two meetings between the two teams and will start at 7 p.m. The Raiders will enter the matchup at 1-9-2 (0-3-1 vs conference teams) after losing to Lee County on Monday night 7-3.