LAURINBURG — Zaymon Gibson scored 20 points to lead the Fighting Scots boys basketball team to a 75-33 win over the Montgomery Central Timberwolves on Friday.

Shylan Harrell finished with 14 points, and Collin Hill added 12 points and eight rebounds.

In their biggest win of the season, it appeared that everything the Scots attempted was successful. Ten players contributed to the scoring, and the team shot 47% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

“The goal was to dominate for four quarters, and that’s what we did,” head coach Jarvis Cobb said. “If we continue to play like this, we can be a top-tier team in the conference.”

Coming off a close victory against New Life Christian Academy, a win of this manner is exactly what Scotland needed for a three-game home stretch ahead.

“We talk about the will to win, sacrificing your body for the good of the team. These are championship plays, and we have aspirations to be champions. That’s what we’re going to need to do,” Cobb said.

With this win, the Scots surpassed last season’s total of six victories, improving to 7-6 on the year. The Scots will look to keep this momentum going against the Cheraw Braves on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

