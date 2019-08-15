Fighting Scots scrimmage Cape Fear on Friday

Quarterback Mandrell Johnson prepares to make a pass while running back Savion Leak (5) looks downfield during Scotland’s scrimmage against Dillon on Monday. Quarterback Mandrell Johnson prepares to make a pass while running back Savion Leak (5) looks downfield during Scotland’s scrimmage against Dillon on Monday.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s football team is set to get a taste of playing under the Friday night lights before the regular season starts.

The Fighting Scots will scrimmage Cape Fear at 8 p.m on Friday night at Gray’s Creek High School. It will be the fourth entry in a series of five scrimmages slated for the second day of the Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree.

Scotland will play right after its rivals take the field. Richmond scrimmages South View at 7. After Scotland’s game, Sandhills Athletic Conference competitor Jack Britt will take on Gray’s Creek in the nightcap at 9.

The jamboree, which began on Thursday with another slate of five games at Seventy-First High School, features full-field, full-contact scrimmages.

After Scotland’s scrimmage on Monday at the Battle of the Carolinas, head coach Richard Bailey said Friday’s scrimmage will be an opportunity to give his younger players some reps.

“I wouldn’t expect our starters to play very much on Friday,” Bailey said. “They might play a series or two. Cape Fear might beat the crap out of us on Friday, but all I care about is we get everybody healthy.”

Cape Fear finished with a 7-5 record last season, and the Colts graduated several key players. A handful of other players moved to different schools, leaving the Colts with a lack of experienced seniors — a predicament similar to the one Scotland was in a year ago.

The admission fee at the jamboree is $10. St. Pauls and Triton will open the night with a scrimmage at 5 p.m. Douglas Byrd will play Lumberton at 6.

One week after Friday night’s scrimmage, the Fighting Scots will open the regular season with a home game against Southeast Guilford.

Quarterback Mandrell Johnson prepares to make a pass while running back Savion Leak (5) looks downfield during Scotland’s scrimmage against Dillon on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Scrimmage010101.jpg Quarterback Mandrell Johnson prepares to make a pass while running back Savion Leak (5) looks downfield during Scotland’s scrimmage against Dillon on Monday.

Season opener is next week

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

