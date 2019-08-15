Growing Change gets visitors

WAGRAM — Growing Change had several visitors to the organization’s farm at the Old Wagram Prison over the past few days, including MIT students.

For the third year, architecture students came down to help create renderings and designs that will benefit the complex as it continues to grow and reshape the prison into a multi-propose facility.

Currently the students are working on new signage for the farm site. One of the students told WLNC on Thursday that the signage will help create a new identity for the prison to help the buildings identify with the future functions.

A project some of the youth from Growing Change has been working on includes a chicken shelter and a shade structure for the sheep and donkey to help get them out of the sun.

“Hopefully we’ll be producing a lot of local, sustainable produced eggs that will go to partners like St. Andrews,” said Growing Change Founder Noran Sanford to WLNC.

Collards will also be planted soon and Sanford hopes to open the farm up for the public sometime in the fall for the county to see what’s going on.

Sanford also told the radio that a documentary team Youth Empowered Solutions from Raleigh is also coming down to talk to some of the youth leaders.

Growing Change began in 2011 and Sanford works with young people limited by criminal charges in North Carolina where 16-year-olds are prosecuted as adults. The idea is that they will be redirected toward an engagement that gives them life skills and job training while providing clinical support therapy.

“Our implementation team is right now is 10,” Sanford said. “We’re looking forward to as we’re putting in the operations here looking forward to expanding that.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NoranSanford.jpg

Architecture students stop by tohelp create renderings, designs