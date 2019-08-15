Girl inspires residents to give blood

LAURINBURG — Residents showed up in big numbers to support a local girl in her quest to give back through the Team Madison Blood Drive on Thursday at St. Luke UMC.

Madison Fedak, 6, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, last April and, after eight months of surgeries and treatments, she was pronounced cancer-free in February.

“When Madison was in the hospital and would hit rock bottom, what would boost her up would be blood and plasma,” said Laura Fedak, Madison’s mother.

She said while giving blood at a drive for the Isabella Santos Foundation, the Fedak family met OneBlood.

“We decided it was easy to set up and we’ve had an outpouring of support. People always say ‘Anything for Madison,” said Laura.

At the event, Team Madison sold hats, shirts, buttons, flags, and Madison’s signature hope ropes. The proceeds go to the Relay for Life. Madison made thank you bags with hope ropes and wristbands for those who gave blood.

Team Madison partnered with OneBlood who sent out mail, printed flyers and brought all equipment and staff necessary for the drive.

“Every appointment filled up,” said Michelle Buhler, Team Madison coordinator. “We have 70 appointments and expect walk-ins. OneBlood had to add two more staff. Our goal is for 100 (to give blood).”

Madison was giddy with excitement, holding hands with first time givers, talking to some to calm their nerves.

“It’s our first time ever doing a blood drive,” said Madison. “I’ve never had a blood drive. It’s fun to see where you get it from, I think it’s really exciting.”

A local mother came who gave blood said she was inspired by the Fedaks.

“I have kids on my own and I have been following their story so it hits home,” said Melissa Snead. “I just wanted to give back (plus) I got the meet her (Madison) today.”

Pastor Thomas Simpson says giving blood is needed in the community.

“Look at all the benefits people get from it,” he said. “People who need it may have been in car wrecks or have disease. there is a need and it is a good way to help each other. Blood is blood and it’s the same for everyone.”

