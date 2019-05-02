LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Wednesday.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Quality Oil played McCarter Electric
Headbanger Sports played Southeastern Farm Equipment
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Norris Auto Sales defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 8-5
Leading hitters: Norris Auto – Colin Norris | Laurinburg Auto – Shree Patel
Hampton Inn defeated Laurel Hill Fire Department, 8-4
Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Patrick Burroughs | Laurel Hill Fire – Gabe Wagner
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Wooley McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille defeated Masonic Lodge, 7-6
Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear | Masonic Lodge – Uriah Clark
Community Drug tied Spring Hill Fire Department, 10-10
Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Joshua Smith, Stevie McInnis, Zach Hardee | Spring Hill Fire – Hogan Lowe
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Dunbar Insurance, 8-2
Leading hitters: Nic’s – Logan Adner | Dunbar – Bryson Edge
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
Ned’s Pawn defeated KFC, 5-4
Leading hitters: Ned’s – Melissa Barringer | KFC – Lindsey Locklear
Canal Woods defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 9-2
Leading hitters: Canal Woods – Presley Knowles | KFC – Amir Bridges