LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Wednesday.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Quality Oil played McCarter Electric

Headbanger Sports played Southeastern Farm Equipment

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Norris Auto Sales defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 8-5

Leading hitters: Norris Auto – Colin Norris | Laurinburg Auto – Shree Patel

Hampton Inn defeated Laurel Hill Fire Department, 8-4

Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Patrick Burroughs | Laurel Hill Fire – Gabe Wagner

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Wooley McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille defeated Masonic Lodge, 7-6

Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear | Masonic Lodge – Uriah Clark

Community Drug tied Spring Hill Fire Department, 10-10

Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Joshua Smith, Stevie McInnis, Zach Hardee | Spring Hill Fire – Hogan Lowe

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Dunbar Insurance, 8-2

Leading hitters: Nic’s – Logan Adner | Dunbar – Bryson Edge

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

Ned’s Pawn defeated KFC, 5-4

Leading hitters: Ned’s – Melissa Barringer | KFC – Lindsey Locklear

Canal Woods defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 9-2

Leading hitters: Canal Woods – Presley Knowles | KFC – Amir Bridges