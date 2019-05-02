LAURINBURG — Once a year, the Scotland High JROTC comes to perform a civic duty for the Scotland County Museum and John Blue House.

On Thursday, the teenagers came in two groups to help clean up parts of the entire complex, inside and outdoors.

“They worked together in unity,” said John F. Stewart, a member of the commission committee. “They were so fascinated in how the cotton gin worked. We put a new top on the gin because debris, trash and wood shingles fell in.”

Master Sgt. Ray Drewry explained that volunteering is a part of the curriculum in the course.

“Service learning is a part of the curriculum of JROTC. Cadets document all their hours and can earn presidential and volunteer awards,” said Drewry. “The awards are based on age and how many hours that they do.”

The JROTC also have gained hours volunteering for Tis’ the Season and Helping Hand. Drewry added that the volunteerism gets the cadets out of the house and into the community.

“They can sit in the house and talk to people in Japan,” said Drewry. “They’re not a part of the community anymore. Now they’ll go do it (volunteer) and they get nothing in return (but a good feeling).”

The cadets are doing well this year. The drill team won first place at a competition, the whole unit earned a 97.3 in an Army United Indistinguished inspection and Drewry hopes to improve the rifle team.

“We lost use of the old gym as a firing range when the new gym was ruined by Florence,” said Drewry. “Now, we just need a new adequate place to shoot.”

As the groups finished, the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission has fewer things to do on their spring cleaning list.

“It works two-fold,” said Lyle Shaw, member of the commission committee. “It brings students in who come back with little brothers or sisters. It helps with outreach and it helps them see another side of history.”

She added that the groups sped up their spring cleaning efforts for when visitors come to see many artifacts encased in glass or open to the elements.

“They are working in the cotton gin, the Indian Museum, dusting and wiping because people like to touch things which leave fingerprints and such,” said Shaw. “We didn’t ask, they solicited to us and we are thankful.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_musandprayer-012.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_musandprayer-015.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_musandprayer-002.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_musandprayer-006.jpg