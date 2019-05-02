Bailey recognized for leadership

Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey (third from left) was one of eight coaches who received an Eight Who Make A Difference award from the NCHSAA this week. The award is given to coaches who exhibit good sportsmanship and leadership. Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey (third from left) was one of eight coaches who received an Eight Who Make A Difference award from the NCHSAA this week. The award is given to coaches who exhibit good sportsmanship and leadership.

