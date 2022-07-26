BATH – Parker Byrd, a recent graduate of Scotland High School and a baseball commit at East Carolina University, was seriously injured following a boating accident last weekend.

According to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Byrd was injured while tubing in Bath Creek. A rope, which was attached to the boat, got caught in the propeller and drifted Byrd toward the boat, damaging both of his legs.

Byrd was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center.

Mitzi Lee Byrd, Parker’s mother, posted on her Facebook page that doctors said Byrd’s right leg was the more severe of his injuries. Byrd has been through multiple surgeries already, with many more to come.

ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert released the following statement after the incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Parker Byrd and his family. Our focus is on him and the recovery process. Coach (Cliff) Godwin and our baseball staff have been supporting the family during their time of need.”

