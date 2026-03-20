Scotland standouts McLean, George tour ECU campus

LAURINBURG —Scotland High football players Michael McLean and Chris George recently visited East Carolina University for a campus tour.

McLean, a Class of 2029 prospect, is the No. 1-ranked player (Prep Redzone) and holds offers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina and Georgia State.

George, a transfer from Richmond High, is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2027. He currently holds offers from several universities, including Virginia Tech, Baylor, East Carolina, Liberty, Sacramento State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia Tech.