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Scotland standouts McLean, George tour ECU campus

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Chris George, left, and Michael McLean pose for a photo on East Carolina’s football field during a campus visit. Courtesy Photo

Chris George, left, and Michael McLean pose for a photo on East Carolina’s football field during a campus visit.

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland High football players Michael McLean and Chris George recently visited East Carolina University for a campus tour.

McLean, a Class of 2029 prospect, is the No. 1-ranked player (Prep Redzone) and holds offers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina and Georgia State.

George, a transfer from Richmond High, is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2027. He currently holds offers from several universities, including Virginia Tech, Baylor, East Carolina, Liberty, Sacramento State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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