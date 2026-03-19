Gibson man sentenced to 28-34 years for 2022 fatal shooting

LAURINBURG — A Gibson man has been sentenced in connection to a 2022 fatal shooting after pleading guilty during a recent session of Scotland County Criminal Superior Court.

During the March 9, 2026 session, Timonte Ykwon Purvis entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 28 to 34 years in prison.

According to information presented by the state during the plea, Purvis fatally shot 22-year-old Caleb Jaliek Milles on the evening of July 9, 2022, as Milles sat in his vehicle. Officials said the shooting occurred without provocation.

The case stems from an incident on Old Wire Road, where deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting. Milles was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following the shooting, authorities obtained warrants charging Purvis with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was later apprehended in September 2022 by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department after initially being arrested on unrelated drug charges. Officers discovered the outstanding Scotland County warrants during that arrest, ending a two-month search.

In response to the case’s resolution, District Attorney Jamie Adams emphasized the broader impact of violent crime.

“Gun violence tears at the fabric of our communities and leaves families forever changed,” Adams said. “Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute violent offenders and work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

The case was investigated by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Randy Dover, who supervises the Detective Unit, noted the importance of collaboration between agencies.

“The close working relationship with the District Attorney’s Office has made for more impactful investigations and prosecutions when pursuing justice for victims and their families,” Dover said.