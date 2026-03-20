LAURINBURG —Here is a Scotland sports update.

Softball

The Fighting Scots softball team (3-4) has experienced two consecutive losses on the road. They fell to Purnell Swett on Tuesday, losing 5-3, and to South View on Thursday, with a final score of 10-1.

Soccer

The losing streak for the Scotland High girls’ soccer team (1-6-1) has reached four games. They suffered a defeat to E.E. Smith at home on Tuesday, losing 6-2, and then faced South View on the road on Thursday, where they lost 9-0.