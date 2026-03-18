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Braddy commits to South Carolina Central Christian College

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Deondre Braddy, center, poses with family after signing his letter of intent to attend South Carolina Central Christian College. Courtesy Photo

Deondre Braddy, center, poses with family after signing his letter of intent to attend South Carolina Central Christian College.

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland High senior running back Deondre Braddy made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to attend South Carolina Central Christian College.

Braddy stepped in for an injured Tyjurian White and made an immediate impact, finishing his senior year rushing for 316 yards, 65 carries and seven touchdowns. He was named the Farm Bureau Player of the Game after a two-touchdown performance against the Lumberton Pirates in Week 9.

Braddy is the first offensive player from the 2025-26 Scotland High football team to commit to a university.

“Deondre Braddy has been a great player and teammate in our program for four years. He is someone that always puts the team before himself and is going to do big things in football over the next four years,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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