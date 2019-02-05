Saints end regular season with victory

Scotland Christian Academy’s boys basketball team defeated Conway Christian 72-37 on Monday night Scotland Christian Academy’s boys basketball team defeated Conway Christian 72-37 on Monday night

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team defeated Conway Christian 72-37 on Monday night. Brodie Clark led the Saints with a double-double of 22 points and 11 assists. Seth Chavis added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Williams registered nine rebounds, four steals and a block.

It was the team’s final game of the regular season. The Saints finished 15-4 overall and 8-0 in Carolinas Christian Athletic Association play. They will now prepare for the conference tournament, which will be held at Liberty Christian in Fayetteville on Feb. 12, 15 and 16.

Clark finished the regular season with a trio of strong performances. Clark had 27 points and 10 steals in a 75-68 win against South Pointe Christian, and he registered 32 points and eight assists in a 92-63 win against Temple Christian on Jan. 31.

Another top performer in those final three games was Chavis. He tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds against South Pointe before logging 33 points and 12 boards against Temple.

Scotland Christian Academy’s boys basketball team defeated Conway Christian 72-37 on Monday night https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Saints-Boys-Hoops-Feb06.jpg Scotland Christian Academy’s boys basketball team defeated Conway Christian 72-37 on Monday night