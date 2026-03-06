LAURINBURG —After starting the season 0-2, the Fighting Scots girls’ soccer team (1-2) earned their first win of the season Thursday, defeating Douglas Byrd 5-1.

Scotland scored three goals in the first half before Douglas Byrd found the net. The Scots added two more goals in the second half to secure a decisive victory.

Jill Driggers, Margaret Dietrich, Hannah McLean and Marley Ward each contributed a goal, while goalkeeper Addison Anderson allowed one goal and recorded five saves.

“We showed up with a mindset to win,” head coach Jeremy White said. “Once we scored first, we never looked back. We played an entire game, and the girl’s confidence has skyrocketed; we are ready for Seventy-First.”

Scotland (1-2) will host Seventy-First on Friday at 6 p.m.