New clerk heading to Scotland County

LAURINBURG — County Manager Kevin Patterson announced the vacant county manager assistant position has been filled during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday night.

Jason Robinson will take over the role on Feb. 18, coming to Scotland County from Yancey County, where he is currently the clerk to the Board of Commissioners. He has held the position and served since 2008 and recently was elected vice president of the North Carolina Association of County Clerks.

Robinson will be sworn in as clerk at a future board meeting.

Patterson said he is happy about the new addition.

“We are glad to have him coming to the board,” said Patterson. “He will be able to hit the ground running.”

Commissioners previously approved for Patterson to fill the position as interim clerk until a replacement was found.

Robinson fills the position after former County Manager Assistant Travis Allen submitted his resignation to the board at the first meeting of the year. Allen has started a job in Raleigh with the North Carolina General Assembly as a fiscal analyst.

Robinson’s first day in SCotland County will be the day before the board’s annual work session retreat starting on Feb. 19.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_James-Robinson.jpg