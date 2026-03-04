LAURINBURG — After starting the season with a 0-2 record, the Scotland High baseball team (1-2) got back on track by defeating its archrival, the Richmond Raiders, 3-2, on Tuesday at home. This victory came after the Raiders had previously defeated Scotland on the road Saturday.

Scotland would jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first and third innings. The Raiders would fight back in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The score would carry over to the top of the seventh, where Scotland put all hopes to rest and secured their first win of the season.

Kaden Hunsucker, Mavin McKenzie, Briley Lewis, Ayden Odom, Dawson Williams and Jayden Bryant all recorded hits, with McKenzie leading with two. Hunsucker, Williams and Bryant each scored a run while Lewis drove in one RBI.

“We’ve put a lot of stress on our backs from Saturday, and it showed late in the game,” head coach Ricky Schattuer said. “I’m glad we got a win and got the monkey off our back.”

Scotland (1-2) will be back on the road to face South View on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

