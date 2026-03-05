LAURINBURG — It wasn’t the best outing for the Fighting Scots girls’ soccer team (0-2), falling in a mercy-rule defeat to the Richmond Raiders on Wednesday.

For a team aiming to change its narrative and avoid being perceived as an easy opponent, being outscored 15-0 in its first two games indicates that something needs to change.

“This falls on me,” head coach Jeremy White said. “I’ve got to find a way to get the team ready and carry the mindset from practice to the game.”

“It kills me because we have such a good team, but we don’t communicate. When you don’t talk or score goals, you won’t win.”

Scotland is 0-2 on the season with not many positives to take away, but with the season still young, there is still time to turn things around.

“The foundation is still intact, but we need a win in a crucial manner. It’s not going to get any easier with Douglas Byrd up next,” White said.

Scotland (0-2) will host Douglas Byrd on Thursday at 6 p.m.

