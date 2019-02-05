Focusingon taxes,flooding

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson presented the program Tuesday for the Rotary Club. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson presented the program Tuesday for the Rotary Club.

LAURINBURG — It was pointed out that Kevin Patterson may be the only one ever who is a Scotland County native, went through the county schools, became county manager, joined the Rotary Club and came back to speak to the club.

Patterson spoke to the club Tuesday, giving a serious program on the area’s flooding mitigation and other issues — all laced with just a little humor.

Flooding has been an issue at the top of Patterson’s daily agenda since Hurricane Florence visited in September 2018, followed closely by Tropical Storm Matthew a month later and then continual days of rain since.

“We’re still working through a lot of this; there are still people displaced because of it; people are still walking through water between their home and vehicles — unless they have built a pier between their front door and car,” he said.

He added that the county continues to do structural inspections and have found that most are sound, but he added that those who still have water in or around their home need to contact the county’s inspection department to schedule an inspection.

“We can get you on the list right away,” Patterson said.

He also said he met with federal officials on Monday to discuss assistance and solutions. In addition, Patterson said the county continues to look at flooded areas to see what can be done.

“In areas most affected by standing water, we want to find a way to get that water moved so it’s not a regular problem,” he said. “If property owners will agree, we need to move water away from residences now to avoid flooding later.”

Also part of Patterson’s program was a resolution passed Monday by the Board of County Commissioners that will require deeds to be clear of any property tax delinquencies before property is sold.

“When you purchase a property, the taxes due come with it,” he said. “We’ve been working on this for about two years, and we’ll be either the 76th or 79th county (out of 100) in the state to join this statewide legislation.”

The resolution takes effect July 1.

During a Q&A session, Patterson was asked about re-evaluations coming out. He said the last one done was in 2011 and, this time around, residential values across the county have dropped slightly while values on land have risen slightly.

“So, overall, it’s a wash for us,” he said.

Patterson was also asked about the joint recreation center meeting last week between the county, city of Laurinburg, Scotland County Schools and Scotland Health Care System — which caused him to pause.

“I want to be sure and answer this right,” he started. “I think it was an hour-long meeting with about two good minutes.”

Patterson said the representatives participating agreed to go back to their respective groups and look for specific ideas and before gathering again. He said the county will hold a work session on Feb. 19 to discuss ideas, concerns and possible solutions.

