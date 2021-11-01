Mother and daughter dead in an apparent homicide

LAURINBURG — A mother and daughter are dead after being found shot Friday night.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to South Pine Street at 10:20 p.m. after a call came in about a homicide.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located 71-year-old Linda Hatch Taylor, who lived at the residence, and her daughter, 43-year-old Jennifer Gayle Locklear of Highland Road, dead inside the home.

The two had been shot.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Laurinburg Police Department with the case. Anyone with information about the deaths are asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Divison at 910-276-3211.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Scotland Crimestoppers number 910-266-8146, which launched Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]